Deputies: Man Set on Fire in Isleton Parking Lot

ISLETON — A man is receiving treatment for major burns after investigators say he was set on fire Monday morning.

The incident occurred in the parking lot of the Cliffhouse recreation area, just outside of the town of Isleton.

Sheriff’s deputies responded shortly after 5:30 a.m. after getting reports of a burn victim. Investigators believe some type of argument argument may have led to the fire.

Officials say the man suffered major burns to 25 percent of his body and was taken.

It was not immediately clear how the fire was started, investigators say, but the victim was said to be inside a car in the parking lot when it happened.

Sheriff’s deputies are looking for any possible witnesses or anyone with more information about what happened. So far, investigators say they have no information about any possible suspects.