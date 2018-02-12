Detectives Investigate 2 Shooting Deaths in Olivehurst Home

OLIVEHURST — A man and woman were found with fatal gunshot wounds early Monday morning in an Olivehurst home.

Yuba County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at 11th Avenue near Meadow Way after shots were fired around 1:30 a.m. in a house.

The 34-year-old woman was found with a gunshot wound to her chest and the 36-year-old man had been shot in the head. He later died at Rideout Memorial Hospital and the woman died at the scene.

Investigators are still trying to determine the details surrounding the shooting deaths.