Interview: Antonio Villaraigosa

Posted 12:45 PM, February 12, 2018, by , Updated at 03:49PM, February 12, 2018

Former Los Angeles mayor and current candidate for California governor Antonio Villaraigosa visited the FOX40 studio Monday to discuss his endorsements from the California Police Chiefs Association and the Peace Officers Research Association, and what sets him apart from fellow democrat Gavin Newsom.