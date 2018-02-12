Join us for the Thanks for Giving Blood and Marrow Drive in support of Gary Gelfand!

FOX40’s Thanks for Giving Blood and Bone Marrow Drive is happening February 23rd – 25th at Marketplace at Birdcage! Join us in support of our friend and colleague, Gary Gelfand, and you could help save a life.

FOX40 is teaming up with BloodSource and Be The Match for this three-day blood and bone marrow drive. You have the power to save a life and your gift helps local hospitals keep up with the overwhelming demand for blood. Plus, register to be a bone marrow donor and be someone’s hero.

The Marketplace at Birdcage is located at 6177 Sunrise Blvd, Sacramento, Ca 95610. Donation stations will be set up in front of the Men’s Wearhouse. No appointments necessary and all walk-ins are welcome! As a thank you for all of those who participate, each donor will receive a voucher for a free movie pass!

If you wish to join the Bone Marrow registry on behalf of Gary Gelfand, click here.

For more information on BloodSource click here.