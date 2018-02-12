Man Crushed to Death when Gravel Truck Tips Over

YUBA COUNTY — A man was killed Monday in a freak accident outside Olivehurst, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Investigators say the man was standing beside his disabled vehicle on the Highway 70 onramp at Earle Road when a gravel truck tipped over.

The gravel and part of the truck itself landed on the man, killing him.

CHP reports the driver of the truck, 54-year-old Christine Straub, was hospitalized for mild to moderate injuries.

“She has some type of injury to her shoulder as well as some bruises on her,” said CHP Sgt. Brian Wittmer.

The onramp was closed for several hours.

According to the CHP, the truck driver took the turn too fast.

It was not immediately clear if any charges would be filed.