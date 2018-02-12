On-Demand Bus Services Come to Citrus Heights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CITRUS HEIGHTS -- In the age of Uber and Lyft, Sacramento Regional Transit is launching a new program called "SmaRT Ride" -- an on-demand bus service in Citrus Heights.

Using the new SmaRT Ride program is pretty similar to using other ride-sharing services. Simply download the Microtransit app, request a ride and within minutes, a bus will show up to your location.

"It was great. It was quick and very easy to use," Peter Firpo said.

Firpo was the first SmaRT Ride customer on Monday. He says the new, low-cost bus service will be especially helpful for seniors and people with disabilities like him.

"This is a life changer," Firpo said. "It really is."

Citrus Heights is one of the first cities in the nation to adopt the micro transit technology developed by TransLoc.

Mayor Steve Miller says a program like this is perfect for the suburbs of Sacramento, where there aren't as many bus routes.

"The number one line that runs down Greenback is highly successful, but if you get off Greenback, some houses are more than a mile away from bus stops," Miller said.

Regional Transit CEO Henry Li says if things go well in Citrus Heights, communities like Orangevale, Fair Oaks and Folsom may see on-demand bus services next.