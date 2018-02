Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ReCreate is a creative reuse nonprofit. We divert over 65 tons of usable, but unwanted items from local businesses and residents, for use in art and for bringing lessons in Science, Tech, Engineering, Art and Math to regional schools. Our Reuse store and Maker Studio in Roseville.

More info:

ReCreate

8417 Washington Blvd. #135, Roseville

(916) 749-3717

ReCreate.org

Facebook: @ReCreate.org

Twitter: @ReCreateorg