Sacramento Company Offers ‘Lady Bird’ Walking Tours

SACRAMENTO -- A Sacramento tour company is taking off to new heights thanks to the popularity of the movie "Lady Bird."

Sac Running Tours is offering walking and running tours of several of the movie's filming locations in East Sacramento. The tours have become so popular, Sac Running Tours founder Jenn Kistler-McCoy increased the tour schedule from three days per week to six days to accommodate the demand.

The tours offer plenty of trivia for fans of the movie, as well as Sacramento history that's interesting for everybody.

Stops on the tours include the McKinley Park Rose Garden, the home where Ronald and Nancy Reagan lived and the big blue house on 44th street, all featured in "Lady Bird."

"It shows people how charming and beautiful Sacramento is," Kistler-McCoy said of the movie. "I'm always telling people how cool I think Sacramento is. I think it just takes it a step further and shows how lovely it is."

Her "Lady Bird" tours are furthering that objective.

"When you're walking through these streets and explaining the history to people and you see their eyes light up because it's something that they've seen forever and they didn't know the history,. It's just a really cool experience to see," Kistler-McCoy shared with FOX40.

More information on the variety of tours offered by Sac Running Tours is available on their site.