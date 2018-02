SACRAMENTO — Officers are searching for a 12-year-old who went missing Monday from Sacramento.

Izaiah Wright was last seen on North 7th Street and Richards Boulevard, the Sacramento Police Department reported around 8:45 p.m.

The 12-year-old is 5 feet 9 inches tall and thin. He was wearing a light gray, puffy jacket, blue jeans, a Raiders beanie and black shoes at the time of this disappearance.