Stonegate Elementary Assignment Calling Native Americans ‘Red Men’ Sparks Outrage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST SACRAMENTO -- A third-grade teacher at Stonegate Elementary School in West Sacramento sent out a homework assignment last week that parents say was racist.

The assignment asked students to punctuate pre-written sentences. In one of the sentences Native Americans were labeled as "the red men."

The Washington Unified School District's Superintendent Lucy C. Luna told FOX40:

"Washington Unified does not condone any kind of assignment that demonstrates stereotyping and devaluing of any race and ethnicity of people. This assignment does not represent our District’s recent adoption of our school district being a Safe Haven for all our children. I, myself, am a woman of color and am embarrassed that this assignment would even exist in my school district."

Parents at the school told Fox40 they really like the school and students echoed the same feeling.

The district's superintendent says the principal at the school wrote parents an apology letter.

Parents may also meet with the school's principal one on one if they have further concerns.