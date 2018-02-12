Survivor of Bracamontes Attack Speaks Out after Conviction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Anthony Holes was shot five times on Oct. 24, 2014 when Luis Bracamontes tried to carjack him during a violent and deadly crime spree through Sacramento and Placer counties.

Bracamontes was convicted Friday in a number of crimes from that day, including the shooting deaths of Sacramento County Sheriff's Deputy Danny Oliver and Placer County Sheriff's Detective Michael Davis Jr.

Holmes says Bracamontes "came out of nowhere" and demanded his car. Bracamontes shot him twice in the hands, once in the elbow, once in the back and once in the head. The bullet went through his ear and out his mouth.

"He was out of his mind that day," Holmes said. "He was just like the devil or something."

Holmes survived but says his recovery has been physically and mentally challenging. He still has nerve issues and just six months ago, doctors pulled a bullet out of his back.

He has been following the case closely and says justice was served at Bracamontes' verdict hearing.

Over the course of the trial, Bracamontes was prone to sudden profane outbursts. When Holmes showed up in court last month, Bracamontes shouted, "I should have killed you" and hurled racial slurs at him.

"He's looking at me, mean mugging, making faces at me. He called me the N-word," Holmes told FOX40. "I damn near cried, I had to catch myself."

Bracamontes will be sentenced on March 5.

"Last night I dreamed some crazy stuff. I dreamed he went to prison," Holmes said. "So it still comes out of nowhere. I've been trying to fight it off but, you know, I'm human."