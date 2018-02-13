Boy Found Dead after Older Brother, Brother’s Girlfriend Suspected of Abusing Him

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH SACRAMENTO -- Police arrested a 22-year-old man and his girlfriend Monday on suspicion of abusing and neglecting the man's little brother until he died.

Around 6:50 a.m., deputies found 6-year-old Ralph Serna dead in a home on Power Inn Road at the intersection of Loucreta Drive.

Sacramento County Sheriff's Department investigators later arrested Serna's older brother, 22-year-old Miguel Uribe, andhis brother's girlfriend, 26-year-old Angelica Garcia. The couple lived in the home where the 6-year-old's body was discovered by deputies.

Uribe, who is being held at the Sacramento County Main Jail without bail, was charged with child abuse resulting in death. Garcia was charged with endangering the life or health of a child. Garcia's bail is set at $500,000.

Investigators have not reported the details surrounding the boy's death.