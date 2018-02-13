Family Members Arrested after Staging Robbery at Rio Vista Store

RIO VISTA — Two family members were arrested on suspicion of staging a robbery at a Rio Vista discount store Monday.

The Rio Vista Police Department reports a man, who claimed to have a gun, forced a Family Dollar store employee to remove money from a safe.

Surveillance video from a nearby business captured a picture of the suspect fleeing the store and removing his disguise.

Investigators determined the man and the employee were related and had staged the robbery. They arrested Leonard and Elizabeth Silvey on suspicion of robbery, kidnapping, embezzlement and conspiracy after an officer identified Leonard Silvey from prior contacts.