‘John Lennon’ Bus Stops in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO -- It's not so much a bus, but more of a state-of-the-art mobile music studio.

Brian Rothschild created the John Lennon educational tour bus 21 years ago.

"We are supporting the opportunity for students to be creative, to demonstrate their knowledge of different topics through the use of music and art and multimedia," he said.

He travels across the country with a team of audio engineers to teach thousands of kids how to make music.

Students will spend the day composing a song and making a music video using some of the highest quality sound equipment on the market.

"They're working on the exact same gear that many of their heroes in music and in entertainment are using," Rosthchild said.

Some hope their day on the Lennon bus will help them take their talents to the professional stage someday.

"When I grow up, I want to be a rapper," sixth-grader Yahmiah Lockhart said.

But Rothschild says the program can actually help them with their everyday schoolwork too.

"There's a lot of evidence that shows that children who are engaged in creative activities are doing better in all kinds of classical programs," he told FOX40.

Students at Father Keith B. Kenny Elementary School spent their day on the bus Tuesday writing a song about kindness -- a message Lennon himself would probably be on board with.

"We're wanting to encourage everyone to think about peace, to imagine peace, and if we don't talk to our kids about peace then we can't expect that they're going to work towards peace," Rothschild said.