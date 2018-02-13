Roseville Police Warn Residents Amid Rash of Break-Ins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROSEVILLE -- Roseville Police are warning residents about a rash of break-ins, during which the burglar broke narrow windows alongside front doors to gain access to the interior doorknobs.

"We wanted to get the word out to people who have these kind of windows about things that they can do to kind of toughen the target and discourage burglars," said Roseville Police Spokeswoman Dee Dee Gunther.

In addition to installing burglar alarms, Roseville police encourage residents who have windows near doorknobs to fortify the windows with Plexiglas or something similar. Home improvement stores also carry a product called security film.

"You put that on the inside of your window," Gunther explained. "And then if a burglar throws a rock at your window, or takes a hammer to it, the window will still break, but all the glass will hang together. So that slows the burglar down and makes it a lot harder for him just to do what he wanted to do, which was reach through and open your door."

Police caution, however, against installing doorknobs that require a key to open from the inside because they can be dangerous for residents in the event of a fire, especially if the key is misplaced.

The series of burglaries happened last week in the east part of Roseville. In some cases, residents were home and scared the person off. In others, the homes were unoccupied and were burglarized.

No suspect description has been provided. A burglary suspect was recently arrested, and police are working to link him to these specific crimes.

"We have noticed that the burglaries have stopped since that person was in custody," Gunther said. "So we're hopeful that we'll be able to solve those."