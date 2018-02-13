Suspects, Victim in Brutal Livermore Killing Identified

LIVERMORE — Officials in Alameda County have identified two people that were arrested Monday in the brutal stabbing death of 19-year-old Lizette Cuesta in Livermore.

Daniel Gross and Melissa Leonardo, both of Modesto, are suspected of stabbing Cuesta several times, tying her up and leaving her body on Tesla Road in Livermore.

Cuesta was flown to a nearby hospital, where she died. Investigators say Cuesta used her final words to identify her killers.

The suspects arrested for the murder of Lizette Cuesta are identified as:

-Daniel Gross, Age 19, Modesto, CA

-Melissa Leonardo, Age 25, Modesto, CA

Both suspects are in custody at Santa Rita Jail. pic.twitter.com/FWGsygJgR3 — Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) February 13, 2018

“This victim really tried to survive, and she fought and she fought,” said Sgt. Ray Kelly with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office. “The last thing, we believe, that she was able to do was to point us in the direction of the people that killed her. And that’s pretty remarkable.”

Richard Loadholt was carpooling to work with three other friends for an early shift at UPS when they found Cuesta. He told FOX40 the young woman was in such bad shape he couldn’t make out the color of her hair.

“She laid down for almost three minutes at one period, and we told her to get up. She knew she had to get up and I commend that,” he said.

Alex Yanez tells FOX40 that Cuesta was a very positive woman and a determined skateboarder, who would frequent El Pescadero Skate Park in Tracy.

“Guys would fall just as hard and not get back up the rest of the day. She would fall and get right back up and try it,” Yanez said. “If she wanted that trick bad enough she would get it.”

Yanez shared pictures of Cuesta with FOX40, describing his friend as a happy, smiley teenager.

“Whenever Liz came to this park, ‘Oh, there’s Liz!’ You know, always positive, I would look forward to seeing her,” he said.

FOX40 also spoke with another one of Cuesta’s friends over the phone. She asked to hide her identity for privacy reasons.

“Really outgoing, like, always down to earth and I never spent a day with her being sad,” she said.

Friends were unable to share how the suspects and Cuesta knew each other. According to Gross and Leonardo’s social media accounts, they are engaged. They will have their first court date Wednesday.

“I just want to know why they did it like what was so bad?” Cuesta’s friend said. “Like what could she have… like, she was the nicest person. What could she have done?”

“She’s strong enough to walk to that road and get her instant justice and I hope those people never see the light of day again,” Yanez said.

Loved ones will be hosting a private vigil in San Jose, where the 19-year-old was originally from.