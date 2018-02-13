Teen Recovering after Woodland Parking Lot Shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST SACRAMENTO -- An 18-year-old man is recovering after he was shot while sitting in his car in a Woodland parking lot on Monday.

"I just wanna thank the people that responded really quick and called the police," the teen's father, Alberto Pizano, told FOX40.

Pizano's son, Santino, was parked outside the Ross store on East Main Street when someone fired several shots into his car. Santino had one gunshot wound to his lower body.

He's expected to make a full recovery.

"That's a really big deal. So, I'm just keeping my family tight right now and making sure that everybody's OK," Pizano said.

Detectives are looking through surveillance video from nearby businesses in hopes of finding the shooter and getaway car. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Woodland Police.

Meanwhile, Pizano is wondering why anyone would want to hurt his son -- a recent Woodland High School graduate who was even crowned prom king.

Shortly after the shooting, Santino tweeted, "Who TF shot me?"

"He's just an awesome kid. He's always the person that makes you laugh in any situation," Pizano said. "He was shot and he was still trying to make us laugh during the situation."