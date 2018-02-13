Chef Evan Elsberry from Evan's Kitchen is in the kitchen with Martina to show the angus filet mignon stuffed with gorgonnzola cheese and cranberries served in a crispy fried onion that will be served to guests who buy tickets to the Valentine's Wine dinner at Evan's Kitchen.
Valentine’s Day Dinner with Evan’s Kitchen
-
Cooking for Valentine’s Day with Whole Foods Market
-
Valentine’s Day Dinner with Fahrenheit 250
-
Cooking: Turkey Hash with Evan’s Kitchen
-
Valentine’s Day Desserts with Ginger Elizabeth
-
Cooking a Valentine’s Dinner for Two
-
-
Cooking with the Delta King
-
Cooking with The Porch for Dine Downtown
-
Date Night Dinner
-
Modesto Restaurant Feeds Workers Clearing Hughson Train Derailment
-
The Patriot Grand Opening
-
-
California Preps for Pot-Infused Fare, from Wine to Tacos
-
Apple Hill Gets Business Boost on Thanksgiving Eve
-
Man Accused of Severely Beating Child Who Threw Up During Dinner