Valentine’s Day Dinner with Evan’s Kitchen

Posted 11:50 AM, February 13, 2018, by , Updated at 11:19AM, February 13, 2018

Chef Evan Elsberry from Evan's Kitchen is in the kitchen with Martina to show the angus filet mignon stuffed with gorgonnzola cheese and cranberries served in a crispy fried onion that will be served to guests who buy tickets to the Valentine's Wine dinner at Evan's Kitchen.