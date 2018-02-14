American River College Placed on Lockdown After Report of Bicyclist With a Gun

SACRAMENTO — American River College was placed on lockdown Wednesday night after a student reported seeing a bicyclist with a gun on the campus.

Los Rios Police and the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department responded around 7 p.m. to the science area of campus, but did not find the suspect.

The student told police the suspect tucked a gun into his waistband near bike racks on campus, and then got on a bike and rode towards Myrtle Avenue.

After a search of the area and no trace of the suspect, the campus lockdown was lifted.

Los Rios Police describe the suspects as a white male adult in his mid 20s with a skinny body type. Police say the man was wearing a white T-shirt, dark baggy pants and a tan hat.

The suspect was last seen riding a black BMX bicycle.

Those with information regarding the incident are encouraged to contact the Los Rios Police Department.