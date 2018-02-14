Join ‘Be the Match’ to Support Gary Gelfand in His Fight Against Leukemia

Assemblyman Travis Allen Running for CA Governor

Posted 1:45 PM, February 14, 2018, by , Updated at 12:02PM, February 14, 2018

Assemblyman Travis Allen, the self-proclaimed "Only Conservative in California,"  is running for California Governor and he's in the studio with Simone to discuss what he plans to do with the state if he wins.