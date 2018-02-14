Assemblyman Travis Allen, the self-proclaimed "Only Conservative in California," is running for California Governor and he's in the studio with Simone to discuss what he plans to do with the state if he wins.
Assemblyman Travis Allen Running for CA Governor
-
Effort to Repeal California’s Gas Tax Underway
-
California Gas-Tax Initiative Fails but Another Gains Steam
-
California Senate, Assembly Release Documents Detailing Claims of Sexual Harassment
-
Proposed California Anti-Plastic Straw Bill Draws Fire
-
Democrats in California Governor’s Race Say Trump is Racist
-
-
Former Rep. Doug Ose Weighs Gubernatorial Run for Governor
-
Third Democratic California Assemblyman Resigns, Cites Health
-
Doug Ose Running for California Governor
-
High-Speed Rail Phase 1 Now $10.6 Billion
-
Cost Climbs by $2.8 Billion for California Bullet Train
-
-
Villaraigosa Visits Sacramento as Gubernatorial Race Heats Up
-
California Lawmaker Faces Claims His Hugs Were Inappropriate
-
Assemblyman Dababneh Announces Resignation Following Sexual Assault Claim