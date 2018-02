Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This Sunday, the Crocker Art Museum will be hosting a Black History Month Celebration to honor the strength and resiliency of African Americans. The free Family Festival will be presented in collaboration with the Sojourner Truth Multicultural Art Museum.

Black History Month Celebration: A FREE Family Festival

February 18, 2018 (Sunday)

12 – 4 p.m.

Crocker Art Museum, 216 O Street, downtown Sacramento

FREE for everyone

Event page: https://www.crockerart.org/event/1543/2018-02-18