Couples Marry on Valentine’s Day at McHenry Mansion in Modesto

MODESTO -- On one of the most romantic days of the year, there's nothing more romantic than saying "I Do."

"I decided to go with the true Valentine's Day theme!" said Kimberly Ciccarelli.

And that's what nearly 40 couples did in one of the oldest buildings in Modesto.

"It's very romantic when you come into the mansion and see the old artifacts," Donner Linder explained.

The Stanislaus County Clerk Recorder rents out McHenry Mansion just once a year to offer civil ceremonies.

"It's the same price as you'd pay for any civil ceremony in our office," Linder said.

For the price of a marriage license, couples can get hitched inside the 19th century landmark.

"The building was started in 1882, completed in 1883," Carletta Evans Steele explained.

"It's beautiful. It's just the architecture is so amazing," said Araceli Hurtado.

Volunteers perform traditional ceremonies in both English and Spanish.

Too make things even better, every couple walks away with a special keepsake.

"We're going to give them all a very special heart shaped ornament. It's bright red," Steele said.

Many of the newlyweds say the unique event saved them a big chunk of change.

"I wanted to be able to get this done, but I'm not looking to spend a bunch on the reception. I'd rather have a good time at the party or the honeymoon," Ciccarelli said.

And, they say getting married on Valentine's Day isn't just romantic ... it has some practical perks too.

"I never have to worry about my dear, new husband forgetting our anniversary... It's two-in-one!," Ciccarelli said.