Local, Federal Officials Arrest 18 in Yolo County Gang Bust

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Federal and local law enforcement on Wednesday discussed a gang bust nearly two years in the making.

"The set was homegrown out of Woodland, they have much larger state gang but in Woodland, they've been committing acts of violence for a number of years," Yolo County District Attorney Jeff Reisig.

Eighteen people were taken into custody in Yolo County, according to U.S. Attorney McGregor Scott.

Officials say the operation specifically targeted members of the Varrio Bosque Norte gang.

Federal attorneys say the gang pushed meth, heroin and guns, and had ties to 11 Northern California counties as well as Oregon and Pennsylvania.

"We can't do it all ourselves," Woodland Police Chief Luis Soler said.

He says the FBI and other federal agencies were key to the arrests. Investigators used social media monitoring and wiretaps for the operation.

"It's important when you have these instances where did this type of investigation tab but you tap into those resources," Soler said.