One of the World’s Tallest Couples Still a Perfect Match after 15 Years

STOCKTON -- At 6 feet 5 inches and 6 feet 11 inches, respectively, Stockton couple Laurie and Wayne Hallquist are hard to miss.

On Valentine's Day, the former world record holders for tallest married couple spoke with FOX40 to reflect on their 15-year relationship and how a chance meeting turned into a perfect match.

"To see both of us as tall as we are is a spectacle, we know," Laurie said.

The Hallquists first met in a Sunday school class, and soon found a shared love for real estate and travel.

"I told him I had this thing that by the third date, I would know if this was going anywhere or if it wasn’t," Laurie said. "He called me about an hour before our third date and he said, 'I’m wearing my lucky socks,' and I said he’s a keeper. He’s a keeper. And 6 months later we were married so it all worked out very well."

A few years after their wedding, Wayne's sister saw an article about the newly-crowned tallest living couple in the U.K.

"She says, 'Aren't you guys taller than them?'" Laurie said. "Yes, we are."

With a combined height of 13 feet 4 inches, the Hallquists held the world record from 2010 to 2013 -- the first American couple to have the honor.

"It’s something that is going to live forever. we are in a book now. How many people get that? It’s kind of a fun thing. It brings this extra level of coolness to us, so we kind of have fun with it," Wayne told FOX40.

It's fun that remains even though they've lost the record -- fun they've been able to have after their chance meeting 15 years ago.

"You never know when you are going to find the one that’s right for you. It was unlikely, neither of us were really looking and it just happened," Wayne said. "Everyone says God brought us together because He knew what he was doing."