Martina is in the kitchen with dessert and pastry chef Jennifer Seely as she demonstrates how to make chocolate raspberry heart-shaped cake with ganache. Yum!
Valentine’s Day Goodies from Karen’s Bakery
-
Local Organizer Starts Campaign So Children Can See ‘Black Panther’ in the Theater
-
2 Killed, 17 Injured in Kentucky High School Shooting
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Unveil More Details on Their Royal Wedding
-
Southern California Bald Eagle Hatches on Camera
-
Couple Inundated with Mystery Packages Wants It to Stop
-
-
Mom of Girl with Facial Deformity Fights Twitter Troll Who Used Her Daughter’s Picture
-
Tonight on FOX40: One Life, One List
-
Hiker Dies after Falling Down 100-Foot Sierra Nevada Cliff
-
In Your Neighborhood: Vacaville
-
‘I’m Sick:’ Man Flagged Down Police to Tell Them He Sexually Assaulted a Child
-
-
NSA: Several Hospitalized after Vehicle Tried to Enter
-
Missing Inmate Found Hiding in Ceiling of Colorado Jail
-
Woman Catches Neighbor’s Dog Riding Her Pony