Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Sacramento Autorama is now in its 68th year. Known as the Kustom Capital of the World and boasts being home to one of the longest running indoor car shows in the world. Produced at the Cal Expo. Over 500 show vehicles will compete for awards inside all of the Cal Expo buildings. The Clubhouse will be in The Pavilion and host 25 clubs. More vehicles will join the event Saturday and Sunday for the Autorama Drive-In parked in the Building A lot.

Sacramento Autorama

February 16-18, 2018

Friday Noon -8:00pm

Saturday 10:00am-8:00pm

Sunday 10:00am-6:00pm

The Cal Expo - 1600 Exposition Blvd

Ticket information: $18 Pre-Sale at O’Reilly Auto Parts

877-763-7469

Rodshows.com