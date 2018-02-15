The Sacramento Autorama is now in its 68th year. Known as the Kustom Capital of the World and boasts being home to one of the longest running indoor car shows in the world. Produced at the Cal Expo. Over 500 show vehicles will compete for awards inside all of the Cal Expo buildings. The Clubhouse will be in The Pavilion and host 25 clubs. More vehicles will join the event Saturday and Sunday for the Autorama Drive-In parked in the Building A lot.
Sacramento Autorama
February 16-18, 2018
Friday Noon -8:00pm
Saturday 10:00am-8:00pm
Sunday 10:00am-6:00pm
The Cal Expo - 1600 Exposition Blvd
Ticket information: $18 Pre-Sale at O’Reilly Auto Parts
877-763-7469
Rodshows.com