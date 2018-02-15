Please enable Javascript to watch this video

California State Parks, Sutter’s Fort State Historic Park (SHP) and Friends of Sutter’s Fort are proud to present an interactive and fun “Hands on History: By Land and By Sea” event on Saturday, February 17, 2018, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. With interpretive themes that change monthly, the popular and interactive “Hands on History” events typically happen on the third Saturday all year long.

More Info:

Sutter’s Fort State Historic Park

2701 L Street, Sacramento

(916) 445-4422

SuttersFort.org

Facebook: @SuttersFort

Twitter: @SuttersFort