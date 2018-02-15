California State Parks, Sutter’s Fort State Historic Park (SHP) and Friends of Sutter’s Fort are proud to present an interactive and fun “Hands on History: By Land and By Sea” event on Saturday, February 17, 2018, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. With interpretive themes that change monthly, the popular and interactive “Hands on History” events typically happen on the third Saturday all year long.
More Info:
Sutter’s Fort State Historic Park
2701 L Street, Sacramento
(916) 445-4422
SuttersFort.org
Facebook: @SuttersFort
Twitter: @SuttersFort