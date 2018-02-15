Janelle Monroy, Luis Bracamontes’ Wife, Convicted of Murder

SACRAMENTO — Janelle Monroy, wife of Luis Bracamontes, was found guilty Thursday for her role in the death of Placer County Sheriff’s Detective Michael Davis Jr., along with nine other charges.

Bracamontes was convicted last week in the deaths of Davis and Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputy Danny Oliver, as well as a number of attempted murder, carjacking and weapons charges.

Monroy was also convicted of four attempted murder charges, four carjacking charges and possessing an assault weapon.

Monroy sat still, silent and showed hardly any emotion as the verdict was being read, in contrast to her husband, who was prone to profane outbursts in court.

She faces 25 years to life in prison, and will be back in court for a sentencing hearing next month.

A jury will decide if her husband will be sentenced to death. The penalty phase for Bracamontes begins March 5.