Kevin Nagle Discusses Republic’s MLS Bid, Funding Gap

SACRAMENTO -- Before a friendly match Thursday night between the Sacramento Republic FC and the Seattle Sounders, lead investor for the Republic's MLS bid, Kevin Nagle, spoke with FOX40.

Nagle discussed the state of the bid and its challenges -- particularly a $100 million funding gap. He said he and the team are meeting with investors every day and are making progress.

He added he's willing to step aside and let someone with deep pockets take the lead on the Republic's bid.

"Absolutely. Look, I've been in charge of a lot of things in my life and sometimes you have to step aside. In order to make it happen in Sacramento, that's an easy thing to do. I know there's been a lot of questions about that and I don't have any issue at all. We're looking for the person who has the right culture," Nagle said.

Nagle told FOX40 that over the last 60 days, the team has looked at many different investors and have whittled that list down to five potential people. None of them are from Sacramento, but any one of them could help put their bid over the top.

"We knew what we had to do, and we're in the process of doing that right now. And the reality is, I believe in the end we're going to make it happen," Nagle said. "We've identified people who have the kinds of things that we need to be successful that MLS will give us very strong consideration."

Nagle did not want to identify any of the potential investors.

So, at this point, would the team try to get the city involved by using a subsidy?

"I think it would be great if it happens. Can we count on it? That's something we'll be in discussions with the mayor about, but right now I can't really be thinking about a public/private partnership," Nagle said.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg said Thursday that the city isn't interested in giving money to the project.