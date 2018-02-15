Local Campuses Hold Active Shooter Training Following Florida Tragedy

SACRAMENTO — Students and teachers throughout the Sacramento region went through active shooter survival drills on Thursday, just one day after 17 people were killed at a Florida high school.

At C.K. McClatchy High School, students sat huddled together under desks. The lights were off and the doors were locked while their teacher diligently monitored their exit.

Administrators say, unfortunately, this is the reality we live in. A mass shooting could happen anywhere, so it’s important to be prepared.

Teachers at the school say it’s important that the drills feel real.

“Especially in that panic mode where your brain’s not quite together, to be able to have these clear steps about, ‘OK this is what I do. This is what I do next,'” teacher Andrew Ferris said.

McClatchy regularly holds this kind of drill, but Wednesday’s drill was no coincidence.

“It does cause everyone to stop and pause and consider safety, and how we can ensure safety within our school,” Principal Peter Lambert said.

At UC Davis, Officer Ray Holguin holds an active shooter prevention class every other month. February’s just happened to be scheduled for Thursday. It began with a moment of silence for the victims and families affected by the shooting in Parkland, Florida.

“It’s a sad situation that we have to prepare for it,” Holguin said. “But we would do no justice if we ignored it and acted like it wasn’t happening.”

Regardless of what type of campus it is, or how old the students are, the consensus seems to be training for an active shooter situation is the new normal.

“Honestly, I think, ‘Is this coming my way, too?'” Ferris said.