Second Yuba City Teacher Removed in Whiteaker Case

YUBA CITY -- Two days after the Yuba City Unified School District moved forward with formal termination action against a teacher accused of inappropriately touching a student, a second teacher has been removed.

Yuba City High School P.E. teacher Jim Whiteaker is accused of repeatedly touching students inappropriately. The district formally took action against Whiteaker on Monday.

On Thursday, a second teacher at the school was placed on administrative leave for failing to take the right action regarding a student's claim of inappropriate touching. He was asked to leave the campus for unprofessional conduct for failing to report what he was told.

The accuser, a 14-year-old girl, said Whiteaker walked off from his own P.E. class and grabbed her buttocks while she was in another P.E. class.

Her lawyer told FOX40 on Feb. 2 that when the girl told another teacher, he was dismissive.

"There was a comment made something to the effect that this teacher referring to Mr. Whiteaker that men his age ... do things like this, which was just bizarre to my client," attorney Mike Trezza said.

FOX40 is not identifying the teacher because he has not been charged with anything at this time and the status of any termination action from the district is unclear.

He declined to comment.

