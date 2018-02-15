Stockton Men Indicted in Gun Trafficking Case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- Illegal drugs and guns have destroyed families and created unsafe communities across the country but federal authorities say they've made progress in Stockton, arresting three men they say were selling machine guns and meth.

With those arrests, this means there are fewer illegal firearms and drugs on the streets, but Police Chief Eric Jones says there is still more work ahead.

“Some of them, these ghosts guns, which are untraceable and then sold illegally to other people who are using them in crimes," Jones said.

Investigators say this multi-agency effort led to almost 1,900 illegal guns being seized from 2016 to 2018 -- including more than 300 in Stockton.

"I think today shows how successful this operation was but also how much work is yet to be done out there," Jones said.

Three Stockton men -- Arturo Naples, Raul Diaz and Raymond Morin -- were arrested, accused of dealing guns and drugs.

Jones says there could be more charges in store for those men.

“We already have early linkages to show they were used in some of our shootings, even some of our homicides," Jones said.