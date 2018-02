Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Whips Desserts is a new, unique dessert shop in Folsom, California where they take your choice of cake or pie and whip it with vanilla ice cream. They get their products from local bakeries including Little Bliss Cakery.

Whips Desserts

711 East Bidwell St. Suite 10

Phone Number: 916-542-7907

Website: WhipsDesserts.com

Facebook: @WhipsDesserts