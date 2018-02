ROSEVILLE — The Roseville Police Department is investigating a deadly car accident on Baseline Road.

Around 5 p.m., one person died in an unspecified accident near Watt Avenue and Fiddyment Road, according to the police department.

Baseline Road is closed. Investigators may keep the roadway blocked off until past 2 a.m. Saturday.

