Investigators Identify Burned Body Found in West Sacramento

WEST SACRAMENTO -- Investigators in West Sacramento have identified the body said to be burned beyond recognition found near 5th Street and West Capitol Avenue.

The question that remains is why Tangerie Jones was burned.

Jones' burned body was found Saturday in a clearing near the Raley's headquarters. No one seems to have seen anything or know anything about what may have happened in an area where the homeless tend to congregate.

"She would snap. She had a mental health problem," a man named Kenneth, an acquaintance of Jones', told FOX40.

Kenneth says Jones seemed troubled as he ran into her living on the streets and in low-cost motels along West Capitol Avenue. He was stunned to hear someone he knew was at the center of the crime, now the focus of talk amongst a community on the edge.

FOX40 spoke with an out of state relative on Thursday. They had not been in contact for more than six years because of the lifestyle this person says Jones chose.

"Drugs, alcohol, prostitution. She's lived on the streets more than I can tell you," the relative, who did not want to be identified, told FOX40.

She added that Jones was a wife and a mother of six children who were taken from her custody. The youngest just 7.

Though West Sacramento Police say this is still just a death investigation, those who knew Jones say there's no way this was an accident.

"I mean, she's not gonna put herself on fire," Kenneth said.

For those facing some of the same challenges Jones did, who already feel so vulnerable for so many reasons, hearing what's happened to another woman out on the streets is troubling.

"That makes you nervous about walking late at night, like you said," Valerie Dufour, who is homeless, said. "Even riding a bicycle."

Anyone with information about this case yis asked to call the West Sac Crime Tip Line at 916-617-4747.