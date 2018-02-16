Modesto Man Wins $750k from Lottery, Has a Hard Time Convincing Wife

MODESTO — A Modesto man says he had a hard time believing he won three-quarters of a million dollars from a California Lottery Scratcher, and had an equally hard time convincing his wife.

Christopher Allen, 47, stopped into Dennis’ Sav-On Liquor in Ceres after dropping off his wife at work to buy a “Mystery Crossword Scratcher” for $10. Its top prize is $750,000.

“I was mesmerized,” Allen said, describing how he felt gradually seeing the winning combinations appear on his ticket in a news release from the California Lottery.

Allen won that top prize of $750,000 and couldn’t believe it.

“I almost fell over myself,” Allen said. He added that he had to check with the store clerk to see if he indeed had a winning ticket.

He then called his wife, who thought he was lying.

“You’re kidding. No way. Not possible,” Allen says his wife said to him. “You’re lying to me. This can’t happen to us.”

Well, it did.

Allen says he never played the Lottery to get rich, and always kept his expectations low.

“I don’t want to do anything to mess it up,” he told the Lottery. “It’s only gonna happen once in a lifetime.”