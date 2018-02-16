Modesto to Consider Converted Shipping Containers for Homeless

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MODESTO -- The Focus on Prevention Initiative has been working on a project to fight homelessness in Modesto for two years involving converted housing.

Brad Hawn, the chairman of the initiative, is a structural engineer who has worked with converting shipping containers in the past and believes this will be a great temporary solution for the homeless issue in Modesto.

The group is still working to secure a lease with Stanislaus Food Products to use the land they own. If that is secured, the group will present the plan to the Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors and Modesto City Council on Feb. 27.

If both approve, construction would start immediately in hopes of finishing in time to open in June.

This temporary housing is considered low barrier, which means people can bring their pets, partners and possessions with them. There will be 60 bedrooms, as well as showers, washers and dryers, wheelchair accessibility, fire sprinklers and a day center for people to take part in activities to help them get back on their feet.

The group says they will work on a more permanent solution once the wheels get rolling on this project.

Funding for the project is $3.5 million that is coming through private and public funding:

$1 million through Stanislaus Community Foundation-private side of funding will pay for construction

$2.5 million through state legislature to help combat homelessness

There is no process to picking who will live there, though they will lean toward people already looking for housing and involved in programs as who could move in and live there.