Years after Elementary School Shooting in Stockton, Parents are Still Demanding Action from Lawmakers

STOCKTON — Nearly 30 years after the deadly Cleveland School shooting in Stockton, and two days after a deadly school shooting in Florida, demonstrators are demanding lawmakers take action to prevent more of these types of incidents.

Cleveland School Remembers, Stockton’s chapter of the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence, says Congress “has refused to consider and enact any legislation to prevent gun deaths.”

On Jan. 17, 1989, six people, including the gunman, were killed in a mass shooting at Cleveland Elementary School in Stockton. The victims were only between 6 and 9 years old.

After Wednesday’s shooting at a Florida high school, some have criticized politicians for offering thoughts and prayers but little actual legislation to prevent gun violence.

