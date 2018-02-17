Bradshaw Road Closure Starts Today, To Reopen Sunday Morning

ELK GROVE — Traffic control began at 7 a.m. Saturday morning on southbound Bradshaw Road near Sheldon Road in Elk Grove. The road is slated to remain closed through the day, reopening Sunday, according to the city.

The city said in a statement, crews are relocating utilities in the area in preparation for roundabout construction scheduled to happen this summer.

The road is expected to reopen at 1 a.m. Sunday.

The city advised drivers to use Waterman Road as an alternative during the temporary closure.