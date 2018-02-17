Camera Footage Helps Lincoln Police Nab Theft, Prowling Suspect

LINCOLN — A man was taken into custody early Saturday morning after a woman spotted the suspect on her security camera checking the door handle of her car on Sheffield Lane in Lincoln.

The incident happened around 2:20 a.m. Saturday morning, police said. The woman then contacted police.

Lincoln police arrived to the neighborhood within minutes, the department said, and located the suspect walking on a nearby street.

The suspect, 32-year-old Alexsander Artisishuk, of Rocklin, was then taken into custody.

Artisishuk was found in possession of stolen property from an unlocked car on the street as well as heroin.

The man was arrested and booked in the South Placer Jail on a series of charges including petty theft, possession of stolen property and heroin and loitering.