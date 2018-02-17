Exposed: Listen to the Full Podcast

FOX40 News digs deeper into one of California’s infamous serial killer/cold cases: The East Area Rapist.

Through in-depth interviews with the victims, their families and the original investigators you get a glimpse into the terror and the pain one man caused. See why this notorious criminal has eluded investigators for so many years and why they’re still hunting him today.

EPISODE ONE:

It's 1976 in Sacramento and people are terrified. A man is breaking into homes and raping women.

Fear and panic are spreading and Jane Carson-Sandler becomes victim number five. She is a 30-year-old married mother, student and Air Force Reservist. While home in bed with her son, an intruder ties her up and rapes her.

The elusive criminal keeps going. Investigators chase him but they can't catch him.

EPISODE TWO:

A serial rapist attacks dozens of times in Northern California and law enforcement can't catch him.

Two years later, a man is terrorizing Southern California and it doesn't take long for those attacks to turn deadly.

Debbi Domingo lost her mother, Anne Penn lost her aunt and uncle and Michelle Cruz lost her sister. Could the same man be responsible for all of the crimes?

The families and the investigators are determined to find out.

EPISODE THREE:

A major breakthrough in the case.

Fifteen years after his last known murder, investigators can finally say the East Area Rapist and Original Night Stalker are the same person. Law enforcement has momentum and families of victims have hope this elusive killer will be exposed ... but time is running out.