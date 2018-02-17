Police Investigating Explosion Near Home in Suisun City

SUISUN CITY — A road is closed in Suisun City after police responded to an early morning explosion in front of a home on Bluejay Drive.

Just before 1 a.m. Saturday, police got a word of the explosion along the 1000 block of Bluejay Drive.

When officers arrived, they were told by a resident that a device had exploded in the front yard of their home.

Police said multiple people were home when the explosion occurred, though no one was injured.

Blue Jay Road at Bittern Way is closed while investigators are on scene, according to police.

Police said the explosion caused major damage to the front door of the home.

Those with information regarding the explosion are encouraged to contact the Suisun City Police Department.