Two Injured in Drive-By Shooting in Turlock

TURLOCK — Police are investigating a drive-by shooting in Turlock that left two men with non-life threatening injuries Thursday evening.

Police said they responded just after 6 p.m. Thursday to the 200 block of West Main Street and found two men with gunshot wounds.

Authorities believe the suspects fled the scene after firing at the victims.

Little information is known about the suspects and the car they were driving.

The two victims are in stable condition, according to police.

Those with information on Thursday’s shooting are encouraged to contact the Turlock Police Department.