MODESTO — A dead body was discovered in a burning car Sunday in Modesto.

The burning parked car was found on Oakdale Road near Sylvan Avenue around 11:15 a.m., according to Lt. Aaron Tait with the Modesto Police Department.

Tait reports investigators are still piecing together the incidents leading up to the unidentified person’s death. It does not appear to be a homicide, however, Tait said.

The car appears to be a brown or gray Toyota Corolla.