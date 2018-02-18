New Allegation Against Assemblywoman Cites Game of Spin the Bottle

SACRAMENTO — Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia has been accused of yet another incident of misconduct, this time involving a game of spin the bottle.

David Kernick, a former field representative who worked for Garcia, filed a formal complaint with the Department of Fair Employment and Housing accusing the assemblywoman of inappropriate behavior on top of creating an “extremely stressful” work environment.

Following a fundraiser at a bar in 2014, Kernick alleges the assemblywoman sat on the floor of her hotel room and suggested he play spin the bottle.

When Kernick made aware his grievances regarding the alleged incident, he claims Garcia wrote him up for insubordination. Two days later, he was fired.

“After working for Ms Garcia, (Kernick) felt as though he had lost (his) dream of working in his chosen field,” the DFEH complaint reads.

An investigation was launched earlier this month after former staffer, Daniel Fierro, alleged Garcia squeezed his buttocks then attempted to grab his groin at a legislative softball game in 2014. Another lobbyist, who has not been named, said at a 2016 fundraiser Garcia made inappropriate comments toward him and also tried to grab his crotch.

Dan Gilleon, a San Diego lawyer, has filed a formal complaint with the Legislature on behalf of Kernick and three anonymous, former employees who accused the assemblywoman of discussing her sexual activities with staff and drinking alcohol while conducting official business.

Garcia took an unpaid leave of absence Feb. 9.

Garcia, a prominent leader in the #MeToo movement, has authored bills about sexual assault and consent.