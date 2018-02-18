Rocklin Police Investigating Playground Fire, Suspect Arson

ROCKLIN — Fire officials and the police department responded to a fire at a Rocklin playground Saturday night, where they found a slide and set of stairs completely melted because of apparent arson.

Officials responded to Margret Azevedo Park around 10:38 p.m. Saturday night, where witnesses told police they saw a suspect running away from the scene shortly after the fire toward William Jessup University

This prompted police to set up a perimeter from West Stanford Ranch Road to the university in search of the possible suspect.

According to Rocklin authorities, a police K9 and a CHP plane were used in the effort to find the suspect, though no one was ever found.

Rocklin police are investigating the incident as arson and encourage those with information on the fire to come forward.