Sierra Snow Backs Up Traffic Along I-80

Caltrans reports a winter storm has severely backed up traffic along Interstate 80 in the Sierra.

Westbound I-80 at Donner Lake Road in Truckee has been shut down after multiple spin-outs and collisions.

Drivers were forced to turn around on the eastbound side of the highway at Kingvale, according to CHP Truckee. Around 6 p.m., eastbound lanes reopened.

Caltrans warned drivers about the limited visibility and slippery conditions on the roadways Sunday evening as snow and gusty winds moved through the area.

Chains are required for all vehicles except four-wheel-drive or all-wheel drive vehicles with snow tires in the following areas:

Highway 89 at Picketts Junction to Highway 50 Highway 50 from Meyers to Twin Bridges Highway 20 from Vista to I-80