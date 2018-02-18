Winter Weather Returns to the Foothills

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POLLOCK PINES -- Suddenly, winter has returned to Pollock Pines.

Residents were caught off guard by the winter storm, but some were already excited to get out in the snow.

The foothill town sits at about 4,000 feet above sea level. It's not like snow is unheard of there, it happens every winter. Yet, this winter it's been a rare sight.

"Usually I hate too much snow. You got to deal with shoveling it and all the other tasks involved," said Pollock Pines resident Mark Kusler. "But this has been really dry. It wasn't like last year when I actually had feet in my driveway."

Along the southern route to Lake Tahoe, Pollock Pines is about as low as the snow came down and the town sat right on the edge of the snow line.

"This is a bit odd because yesterday was really nice, it was beautiful," he said. "I actually had people come up on motorcycles to my house."

But the question remains -- will it stick around until Monday?