× AR-15 at Cameron Park Fire Department Auction Draws Criticism

CAMERON PARK — Allison Merrill and Nancy Lugo were part of a group at the Cameron Park Fire Department Crab Feed on Saturday night when they saw something being raffled off that they thought was in poor taste — an AR-15.

The annual event is to benefit the Cameron Park Firefighters Association.

“He was encouraging people to come over and look at the AR-15 saying that it was going to go fast,” Lugo said.

This year’s crab feed was just days after officials say Nikolas Cruz used a similar weapon to kill 17 people at a high school in Florida.

“Poor taste, I would say,” Lugo said. “That doesn’t even describe it.”

Merrill says she was shocked to see the rifle.

“It just felt extremely wrong,” Merrill said.

Merrill and Lugo say they would not have gone to the event if they knew that gun was being raffled off. Both were given a refund and left.

Cal Fire, who has a contract agreement with the Cameron Park Fire Department, says guns have been raffled off at the event for the last eight years — though not necessarily an AR-15.

FOX40 reached out to the Cameron Park Community Services District Board of Directors for comment and have not heard back.

It’s unclear who gave the OK to raffle off and the AR-15 just days after the Florida school shooting.

“I mean the kids in Florida are outraged and they’re angry and they’re talking, and the whole country is talking about this,” Merrill said. “And it just felt so tone deaf that here we are in our community just giving this gun out as a prize.”

Merrill and Lugo Heard rumors that the Board of Directors is investigating, they would like to see no more guns raffled off at this event.