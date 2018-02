Please enable Javascript to watch this video

40th Annual Chinese New Year Celebration on Sunday, March 4, 2018.

Stockton Civic Auditorium, 525 N. Center Street. Parade begins at 10 a.m., Festival doors open at 11 a.m. after the Parade. FREE admission. Lion dances, food galore, Kid’s Zone and Live cultural performances.

